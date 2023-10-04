Alderweireld misses last-gasp penalty as Antwerp loses 3-2 to Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Antwerp defender Toby Alderweireld has missed a penalty with the last kick as the Belgian champion squandered a two-goal lead to lose its first Champions League home game 3-2 to Shakhtar Donetsk. Alderweireld was given a great chance to equalize when Taras Stepanenko was penalized for handball in the penalty area in the sixth minute of injury time. But Alderweireld swept his spot kick to the left of the post and wide, leaving Shakhtar to celebrate a morale-boosting win. Danylo Sikan scored twice to help the Ukrainian team claim its first Group H win after recovering from a poor first half. Alderweireld had scored Antwerp’s last-minute goal to clinch the Belgian league title last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.