Alderweireld abused online after Belgian league match

By The Associated Press
Belgium's Toby Alderweireld passes the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Belgium at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Sept. 25, 2022. Former Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld was targeted by online hate messages including threats against his daughter following a Belgian league match over the weekend. Alderweireld received the messages on social media after his club Antwerp rallied past Genk 2-1 in the league's playoffs.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld has been targeted by online hate messages including threats against his family following a Belgian league match. Alderweireld says “I can take quite a bit but threatening my family is beyond me.” Alderweireld received the messages on social media after his club Antwerp rallied past Genk 2-1 in the league’s playoffs on Sunday. Alderweireld scored Antwerp’s first goal. Local newspapers quoting Antwerp general manager Sven Jaecques said Alderweireld will go after his abuser and file a complaint.

