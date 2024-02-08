ALCS MVP Adolis García reaches $14M, 2-year deal with Rangers to avoid arbitration

Adolis García and the Texas Rangers agreed Thursday to a $14 million, two-year contract that could be worth as much as $20.25 million, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing between the AL Championship Series MVP and the World Series champions.

“He has been a very important part of our team the past few years and we are thrilled to have this resolved as we prepare for the start of spring training,” general manager Chris Young said.

García will have a base salary of $4.75 million this season, and his $9.25 million salary in 2025 could increase a maximum of $6.25 million to $15.5 million, depending on several salary escalators.

His 2025 salary would increase by $250,000 for 400 plate appearances this year, by $1 million for 500 and by $1.25 million for 600. If picked for the All-MLB team, he would get $750,000 for being on the second team or $1 million on the first team. There are different levels if he ranks in top 20 in MVP voting — from $1.75 million for 16th-20th, to $2.5 million for 11th-15th, $3 million for sixth-10th, $3.75 million for fourth or fifth, $4.75 million if third, $5.5 million if second and $6.25 million if first. If he triggers more than one escalator, only the highest value earned would be applied.

A hearing had been scheduled Thursday in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the only Rangers player eligible for salary arbitration who didn’t reach a deal before last month’s exchange of proposed salaries. García would have been eligible for arbitration again next winter without the deal.

FILE - Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, left, bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 1 in an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Oct. 3, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Series champion Rangers finalized deals Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, with veteran reliever David Robertson and outfielder Travis Jankowski, but still have no agreement with AL Championship Series MVP García in advance of salary arbitration hearings. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux

The two-time All-Star slugger, who set an MLB postseason record with 22 RBIs last fall, was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He had requested $6.9 million and Texas had offered $5 million. That was the widest gap among the 23 players around the league who exchanged salary proposals with their teams.

García had indicated through a translator before the team’s annual awards dinner two weeks ago he was prepared for a hearing. Young had said then there had been good dialogue with García and his representatives, and described being encouraged by those.

The Cuban outfielder, who turns 31 next month, made $747,760 last season when he set career highs with 39 homers and 107 RBIs in 148 games, up from 27 homers and 101 RBIs in 2022. He can become a free agent after the 2026 season.

An emotional leader with a big bat for the Rangers, García hit .357 with five homers and series-record 15 RBIs in the ALCS against Houston. He was the first player with RBIs in six consecutive games within a postseason series.

He went deep in five consecutive postseason games, including his winning homer in the 11th inning of the World Series opener against Arizona. But he missed the last two World Series games with an oblique issue. He also was out for 10 games late in the regular season because of a patellar tendon strain in his right knee.

García had said before the Rangers’ annual awards banquet on Jan. 26 that he felt good. He said he took about a month off after the season before resuming his workouts.

After making his MLB debut in 21 games for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018, García’s next big league appearance was three games for the Rangers during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

García went to spring training with Texas in 2021 as a non-roster invitee after being designated for assignment by the team, but was called up two weeks into the season. He became an All-Star, hitting .243 with 31 homers and 90 RBIs in 149 games, and finished fourth in the balloting for AL Rookie of the Year.

The Rangers haven’t been to salary arbitration hearing since 2000 with designated hitter Lee Stevens.

