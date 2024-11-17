Alcorn State tops Prairie View A&M 26-13

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jacorian Sewell scored on a 58-yard run on the opening drive and the Alcorn State defense kept the Prairie View A&M offense bottled up for a 26-13 win. Tre Lawrence hit Caleb Anderson for a 16-yard touchdown and Tavarious Griffin had a 22-yard rushing touchdown for the Braves. Down 13-0 after Sewell’s run and NJoah Kiani’s 50- and 36-yard field goals, the Panthers got on the board when Cobi Cavil returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown. Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez had a pair of field goals for Prairie View in the third quarter but Griffin’s run iced the game for the Braves.

