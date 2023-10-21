Alcorn State tops Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 31-7, move into a share SWAC West lead

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Aaron Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, all in the second quarter, to spark Alcorn State to a 31-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The win moved Alcorn State into a tie with Prairie View A&M and Southern atop the Southwestern Conference West Division at 3-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.