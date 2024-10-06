Alcorn State beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 38-28 to move to 2-0 in SWAC

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Alcorn State scored 24 points in the second half to pull away and beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 38-28. Arkansas Pine-Bluff (1-4, 0-1), which opened its Southwestern Athletic Conference slate, jumped out to a 14-7 lead in the first quarter before Alcorn State tied it 14-all at halftime. Alcorn State led 24-21 at the end of the third quarter and added two more touchdowns in the fourth to seal it.

