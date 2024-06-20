Alcaraz’s Wimbledon defense takes a hit when he loses in Queen’s second round

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz’s buildup has taken a hit after he lost in the second round of Queen’s Club. Alcaraz, the defending Queen’s champion and top seed, lost to Jack Draper 7-6, 6-3. For Draper, the British No. 1, it was the biggest win of his career. He was impressively composed in front of his home crowd in London on Thursday. Queen’s was Alcaraz’s only grass-court preparation last year en route to winning Wimbledon for the first time. But this time the Spaniard will have only two grass matches under his belt following his French Open victory. Draper ended Alcaraz’s eight-match win streak while extending his own to seven after winning his first ATP title last week in Stuttgart.

