Alcaraz’s quest to win third consecutive Madrid Open title ends with loss to Rublev in quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz’s bid to win a third straight Madrid Open title has ended with a three-set loss to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. The second-seeded Spaniard got off to a good start but then was outplayed by the seventh-seeded Rublev. He lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Caja Magica center court. Fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina saved two match points en route to a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 win over Yulia Putintseva to reach the women’s semifinals.

