Alcaraz’s quest to win third consecutive Madrid Open title ends with loss to Rublev in quarterfinals

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz’s bid to win a third straight Madrid Open title has ended with a three-set loss to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. The second-seeded Spaniard got off to a good start but then was outplayed by the seventh-seeded Rublev. He lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Caja Magica center court. Fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina saved two match points en route to a 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5 win over Yulia Putintseva to reach the women’s semifinals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.