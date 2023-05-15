Alcaraz’s 12-match winning streak ends with loss to qualifier at Italian Open

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Fabian Marozsan at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Medichini]

ROME (AP) — Carlo Alcaraz’s 12-match winning streak came to an unexpected end when he was beaten by 135th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the third round of the Italian Open. Alcaraz had won consecutive clay-court titles in Barcelona and Madrid and secured a return to the No. 1 ranking by winning the opening match of his Rome debut. But the 20-year-old Spaniard appeared surprised by how Marozsan dictated with spectacular play all over the court. The result means that Alcaraz will go into the French Open coming off a dispiriting defeat.

