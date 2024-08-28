Alcaraz wins opening match at US Open, extends winning streak in Grand Slam matches to 15

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has extended his winning streak to 15 straight Grand Slam matches with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Li Tu in the first round of the U.S. Open. The No. 3 seed from Spain won the French Open and Wimbledon titles earlier this year, giving him four major championships. If he can add another U.S. Open title to the one he captured in 2022, Alcaraz would join Rod Laver (1969) and Rafael Nadal (2010) as the only men to capture those three Grand Slam titles in the same year during the Open era.

