Alcaraz wins Italian Open debut to regain No. 1 and secure Roland Garros top seed

ROME (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz will reclaim the No. 1 ranking after beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-1 in his Italian Open debut. Alcaraz will pass Novak Djokovic for the top spot when the rankings are next published on May 22. It means Alcaraz will get the No. 1 seeding at the French Open when the clay-court Grand Slam starts on May 28. Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 12 matches and improved to 20-1 on clay this year. Andrey Rublev, J.J. Wolf and Borna Coric also advanced.

