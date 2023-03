Alcaraz wins Indian Wells over Medvedev, regains No. 1 rank

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 to win the BNP Paribas Open title and regain the world’s No. 1 ranking. The 19-year-old Spaniard will move from second to first in the ATP Tour rankings on Monday, displacing Novak Djokovic. In the women’s final, Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (11), 6-4 and handed the world’s second-ranked player just her second loss this year. Alcaraz and Rybakina earned $1,262,220 each for their victories.

