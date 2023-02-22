Alcaraz wins at Rio Open, eyes race with Djokovic for No.1

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves to Cameron Norrie of Britain during the final match of the Argentina Open ATP in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the second round of the Rio Open with his mind already set for a year-long contest with Novak Djokovic for the No. 1 ranking. The 19-year-old defending champion closed out the last two games of a match suspended the day before because of rain to complete a 6-4, 6-4 win over Mateus Alves. Alcaraz will next play Fabio Fognini, who beat Tomas Barrios Vera 6-2, 6-3 at the clay court tournament. Alcaraz, who in 2021 became the first teenage year-end No. 1 in ATP history and last year won his breakout major at the U.S. Open, is currently No. 2 in the rankings. He says he doesn’t feel pressure to topple Djokovic from the top but has set that as a key goal for 2023.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.