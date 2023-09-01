Alcaraz winning and watching at US Open, where big names are falling in Djokovic’s side of the draw

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz loves the morning-to-midnight action of Grand Slam tennis, saying he spends all day checking the scores. Then he already knows his side of the U.S. Open draw has grown significantly tougher than Novak Djokovic’s. The defending champion beat Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) Thursday night to reach the third round, where most of the top players in his half of the bracket remain. The second-seeded Djokovic’s bottom half of the draw has already seen losses by No. 4 Holger Rune, No. 5 Casper Ruud and No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

