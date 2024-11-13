Alcaraz uses his drop shot to overcome physical issues and move back into contention at ATP Finals

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz had his drop shot working and overcame physical issues to claim a 6-3, 7-6 victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals. The win put Alcaraz back into contention for a spot in the semifinals of the year-ending tournament for the top eight players. He had been beaten by Casper Ruud in straight sets in his opener. Alexander Zverev will face Ruud in the same group later. The top two finishers in each round-robin group advance to the semifinals. Alcaraz is now 1-1 while Rublev dropped to 0-2 after getting beaten by Zverev in his opener. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner leads the other group.

