Alcaraz upset by Machac in Shanghai and Sabalenka rallies in Wuhan

SHANGHAI (AP) — Tomas Machac produced a dramatic 7-6, 7-5 upset to end second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz’s 12-match winning streak in the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has advanced to his fifth ATP Masters semifinal of the season on Thursday. The Italian swept aside fifth-ranked Daniil Medevedev in straight sets to set up a semifinal against Machac. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka rallied from a set down to beat No. 35-ranked Yulia Putintseva 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 to maintain her undefeated record at the Wuhan Open and rise to the top of the WTA rankings. Coco Gauff moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-1 rout of 17th-ranked Marta Kostyuk.

