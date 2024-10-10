Alcaraz upset by Machac in Shanghai and Sabalenka rallies in Wuhan

By The Associated Press
Coco Gauff of the United States kisses the trophy after defeating Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Achmad Ibrahim]

SHANGHAI (AP) — Tomas Machac produced a dramatic 7-6, 7-5 upset to end second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz’s 12-match winning streak in the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has advanced to his fifth ATP Masters semifinal of the season on Thursday. The Italian swept aside fifth-ranked Daniil Medevedev in straight sets to set up a semifinal against Machac. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka rallied from a set down to beat No. 35-ranked Yulia Putintseva 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 to maintain her undefeated record at the Wuhan Open and rise to the top of the WTA rankings. Coco Gauff moved into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-1 rout of 17th-ranked Marta Kostyuk.

