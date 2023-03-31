Alcaraz turns away Fritz to reach semifinals in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz blasted into the semifinals at the Miami Open, beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-2. Alcaraz has beaten two of the most promising American men over the last few days at Hard Rock Stadium. He routed Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul earlier this week. Alcaraz faced only two break points against the 10th-ranked Fritz and turned away both, improving his match record this year to 18-1. In the other men’s quarterfinals, Daniil Medvedev beat American qualifier Chris Eubanks and Karen Khachanov beat Francisco Cerundolo. On the women’s side, Petra Kvitova defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets in a quarterfinal postponed by Wednesday night’s rain.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.