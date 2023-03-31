Alcaraz turns away Fritz in Miami; Rybakina to women’s final

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz blasted into the semifinals at the Miami Open, beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-2. Alcaraz faced only two break points against the 10th-ranked Fritz and turned away both, improving his match record this year to 18-1. In the other men’s quarterfinals, Daniil Medvedev beat American qualifier Chris Eubanks and Karen Khachanov beat Francisco Cerundolo. On the women’s side, Elena Rybakina beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets in a match delayed twice by rain to reach the final. Petra Kvitova defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets in a quarterfinal postponed by Wednesday night’s rain.

