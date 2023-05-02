Alcaraz, Tsitsipas advance in Madrid; Medvedev, Rublev lose

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Alexander Zverev. Alcaraz didn’t concede any break opportunities and converted on four of the 10 break chances he had in the rematch of last year’s final in Madrid. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev lost in straight sets to qualifier Aslan Karatsev. Karen Khachanov reached the quarterfinals by beating doubles partner and fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev in two sets. Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised past Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Women’s No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka needed three sets to get past Egyptian Mayar Sherif and reached the semifinals.

