Alcaraz to play Medvedev at China Open, Sabalenka extends winning streak

By The Associated Press
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after defeating Ashlyn Krueger of the United States during the China Open tennis tournament held at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ng Han Guan]

BEIJING (AP) — Third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the China Open semifinals for the second straight year after an impressive 7-5, 6-2 victory against Karen Khachanov. Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev after the fifth-ranked Russian beat Flavio Cobolli of Italy 6-2, 6-4. Aryna Sabalenka’s dominant hard-court season showed no signs of slowing down as she cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ashlyn Krueger for her 14th consecutive victory. The three-time Grand Slam winner started the streak with a title at Cincinnati in August and continued with her run to the U.S. Open championship. The second-ranked Sabalenka will face Madison Keys in the fourth round. Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka had a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Katie Volynets and advanced to round-of 16 match against sixth-ranked Coco Gauff.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.