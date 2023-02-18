Alcaraz to face Norrie in Argentina Open final

By The Associated Press
Cameron Norrie, of Britain, returns the ball to Juan Pablo Varillas, of Peru, during an Argentina Open ATP semifinals match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz has reached his first final since his milestone U.S. Open triumph at the Argentina Open. Alcaraz beat Spanish countryman Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals in Buenos Aires. In the final on Sunday, the world No. 2 will face No. 12 Cameron Norrie. Norrie reached his second final of the year when he beat Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (5), 6-4. Alcaraz has dropped only one set so far in his first tournament of the year, after a right leg injury sidelined him from the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic’s victory there took the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz.

