Alcaraz to face Norrie in Argentina Open final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz has reached his first final since his milestone U.S. Open triumph at the Argentina Open. Alcaraz beat Spanish countryman Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals in Buenos Aires. In the final on Sunday, the world No. 2 will face No. 12 Cameron Norrie. Norrie reached his second final of the year when he beat Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (5), 6-4. Alcaraz has dropped only one set so far in his first tournament of the year, after a right leg injury sidelined him from the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic’s victory there took the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz.

