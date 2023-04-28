Alcaraz survives Ruusuvuori scare in Madrid opener

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has fought back from a set down to beat 41st-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 and avoid an upset in his first match of the Madrid Open. His Finnish rival got out to a great start and was on the verge of going up a break in the second set before Alcaraz was able to turn it around. The 19-year-old Alcaraz is defending his title a week after he successfully repeated as Barcelona Open champion. Third-seeded Casper Ruud lost to Italian qualifier Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-4. Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-4.

