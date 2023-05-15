Alcaraz stunned by Hungarian qualifier in early loss at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz’s 12-match winning streak came to an unexpected end when he was beaten by 135th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the third round of the Italian Open. Alcaraz had won consecutive clay-court titles in Barcelona and Madrid and secured a return to the No. 1 ranking by winning the opening match of his Rome debut. But the 20-year-old Spaniard appeared surprised by how Marozsan dictated with spectacular play all over the court. The result means that Alcaraz will go into the French Open coming off a dispiriting defeat.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.