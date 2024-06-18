Alcaraz starts grass-court campaign with win over Cerundolo at Queen’s Club

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz began his grass-court season by beating Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 7-5 in the first round at Queen’s Club. The 21-year-old Spaniard returned to action following his French Open title and extended his grass-court winning streak to 13 matches. The streak dates back to last year, when Alcaraz won the Queen’s Club title before defeating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

