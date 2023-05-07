Alcaraz set to return to No. 1 after retaining Madrid title
By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns the ball against Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, during their men's singles final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]
MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has successfully defended his Madrid Open title with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff to pave the way to recovering his world No. 1 ranking. The 20-year-old Spaniard will be back at the top of the rankings going into the French Open if he plays at least one match at the upcoming Italian Open. He converted on his first match point after a hard-fought battle against Struff to secure his fourth title of the year and 10th of his impressive young career.
Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, returns the ball against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during their men's singles final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez
Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, returns the ball against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during their men's singles final match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, holds the winner's trophy after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff, of Germany, in the men's final at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)