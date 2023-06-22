Alcaraz says his expectation levels are changing on grass after reaching quarterfinals at Queen’s

LONDON (AP) — So much for Carlos Alcaraz being a novice on the grass. The new big thing in men’s tennis looked quite at home on the lush green surface at the Queen’s Club Championships in beating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. Alcaraz is ranked No. 2 and the top-seeded player in west London. He is playing the Wimbledon warmup event for the first time and these are his first professional games on grass outside the All England Club. Alcaraz says his expectation levels on grass “are going to change” given the way he dispatched Lehecka.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.