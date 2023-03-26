Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance to 4th round of Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-0, 7-6 (5) and will face American Tommy Paul at the Miami Open on Tuesday. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus cruised past Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday. Bianca Andreescu of Canada — the 2019 U.S. Open champion — beat 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4, 6-4. Andreescu advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the third time. Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic outlasted American Madison Keys 7-6 (4), 6-3.

