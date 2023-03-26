Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance to 4th round of Miami Open

By The Associated Press
Tommy Paul returns to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-0, 7-6 (5) and will face American Tommy Paul at the Miami Open on Tuesday. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus cruised past Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday. Bianca Andreescu of Canada — the 2019 U.S. Open champion — beat 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4, 6-4. Andreescu advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the third time. Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic outlasted American Madison Keys 7-6 (4), 6-3.

