Alcaraz retires hurt from his Rio Open match due to an ankle injury. Wawrinka is also out

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has retired from his Rio Open first-round match after two games due to a right ankle injury. The retirement at 1-1 meant Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro advanced to the second round. Alcaraz twisted his ankle in the first game. He received medical attention, broke Monteiro’s serve, but after the Brazilian pulled level he shook his rival’s hand and left the court. The Spaniard later said his doctors said the injury was not serious. Earlier, three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka was beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Argentina’s Facundo Díaz Acosta. The 23-year-old Díaz Acosta won his first title on Sunday at the Argentina Open.

