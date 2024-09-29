Alcaraz reaches winning landmark at China Open and Pegula continues late-season charge

BEIJING (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has cruised past Tallon Griekspoor 6-1, 6-2 at the China Open for his 200th tour-level victory. The victory sent Alcaraz to the quarterfinals and made him the third player born in this century to achieve the 200-win feat along with Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Third-ranked Jessica Pegula responded to losing a marathon first set to rally for a 6-7 (9), 6-1, 6-2 win over Veronika Kudermetova in the third round of the China Open. Pegula has won 17 of her last 19 matches. The No. 6-ranked Coco Gauff beat Katie Boulter 7-5, 6-2. Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka will now play Katie Volynets on Monday after heavy rain in the afternoon.

