Alcaraz reaches Madrid Open semis; Kudermetova beats Pegula

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Russia's Veronika Kudermetova celebrates her victory over Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has overcome a tough test from Karen Khachanov on his way to the semifinals of the Madrid Open. The top-seeded Spaniard rallied late in the second set for a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 win. He improved to 27-2 this year with only one set dropped in his last 19 victories. Veronika Kudermetova reached the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time by upsetting third-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 0-6, 6-4. The 12th-seeded Kudermetova sealed her victory with an ace on her second match point to set up a semifinal match against either No. 1 Iga Swiatek or Petra Martic.

