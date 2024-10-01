Alcaraz reaches final of China Open with a straight-set victory over Medvedev

BEIJING (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz’s athleticism was again on show as he advanced to the final of the China Open with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev. The four-time Grand Slam champion, two of which came this year at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, extended his head-to-head record against the Russian to 6-2. He will meet either top-ranked Jannik Sinner or Chinese wild card Bu Yunchaokete in the final. Third-ranked Jessica Pegula lost 6-4, 6-0 to Paula Badosa in the round of 16 of the China Open. The marquee women’s match of the day sees four-time major winner Naomi Osaka and sixth-ranked Coco Gauff play for a spot in the quarterfinals later Tuesday.

