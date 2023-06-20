Alcaraz rallies to beat Rinderknech in 1st round at Queen’s Club

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has come from a set down to beat lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the top-seeded player’s first match at the grass-court Queen’s Club Championships. Alcaraz won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) against the No. 83-ranked Rinderknech in the Wimbledon warmup tournament. Rinderknech is a Frenchman who only found out he was playing following the withdrawal of Arthur Fils a couple of hours before the match. Alcaraz faced difficulties in dealing with the tall Rinderknech’s big serve and net coverage in what was the No. 2-ranked Spaniard’s first match on grass outside Wimbledon. It was Alcaraz’s first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinals. He went to Spanish party island Ibiza afterward.

