Alcaraz rallies from set down after 3-hour rain delay to end Sinner’s winning streak at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to end the Italian’s 19-match winning streak and advance to the BNP Paribas Open final. Alcaraz retained his world No. 2 ranking with the victory and extended his winning streak to 11 matches at Indian Wells, where he’ll play either Tommy Paul or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s title match. The first semifinal was delayed 3 hours and 4 minutes because of rain. Alcaraz changed his tactics after losing the first set and started coming to the net more and moving Sinner up and back.

