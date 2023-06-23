Alcaraz puts down Dimitrov and joins Rune in the Queen’s Club semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz has reached his first ATP semifinals on grass after defeating former champion Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-4 at the Queen’s Club Championships. Dimitrov was the 2014 winner who came through qualifying this year. He had a better first serve and more break chances against Alcaraz but hurt himself with 16 unforced errors and seven double faults. In the semifinals, Alcaraz will face Sebastian Korda, into his first grass semifinal as well. Korda became the first American to reach the Queen’s semis in 11 years after beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 7-6. Second-seeded Holger Rune will meet seventh-seeded Alex De Minaur of Australia in the other semifinal. Rune beat Lorenzo Musetti and says he wasn’t fazed when the Italian hit him with an overhead smash.

