Alcaraz overpowers Gasquet to win his first Australian Open match since 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has overpowered 37-year-old Richard Gasquet to win his first Australian Open match since 2022. Bugs bothered the 20-year-old Alcaraz and so did Gasquet, at least for the first set. After taking an hour and 12 minutes to clinch the opener in a tiebreaker, Alcaraz raced through the rest of the match for a 7-6, 6-1, 6-2 win.

