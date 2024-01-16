Alcaraz overpowers Gasquet to win his first Australian Open match since 2022

By JOHN PYE The Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a forehand return to Richard Gasquet of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andy Wong]

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has overpowered 37-year-old Richard Gasquet to win his first Australian Open match since 2022. Bugs bothered the 20-year-old Alcaraz and so did Gasquet, at least for the first set. After taking an hour and 12 minutes to clinch the opener in a tiebreaker, Alcaraz raced through the rest of the match for a 7-6, 6-1, 6-2 win.

