Alcaraz overcomes physical issues to move back into contention at ATP Finals. Zverev wins again

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz had his drop shot working and overcame physical issues to claim a 6-3, 7-6 victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals. The win put Alcaraz back into contention for a spot in the semifinals of the year-ending tournament for the top eight players. Alexander Zverev made it two wins in two matches by beating Casper Ruud 7-6 (3), 6-3. Zverev leads the group, Alcaraz and Ruud have one win each, and Rublev dropped to 0-2 after getting beat by Zverev in their opener.

