Alcaraz overcomes physical issues to move back into contention at ATP Finals. Zverev wins again

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Russia's Andrey Rublev, at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz had his drop shot working and overcame physical issues to claim a 6-3, 7-6 victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals. The win put Alcaraz back into contention for a spot in the semifinals of the year-ending tournament for the top eight players. Alexander Zverev made it two wins in two matches by beating Casper Ruud 7-6 (3), 6-3. Zverev leads the group, Alcaraz and Ruud have one win each, and Rublev dropped to 0-2 after getting beat by Zverev in their opener.

