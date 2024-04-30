Alcaraz outlasts Struff to reach Madrid Open quarterfinals. Nadal loses to Lehecka

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz was put to the test and pulled through at the Madrid Open. Rafael Nadal couldn’t overcome his challenge and is done at his home tournament. Two-time defending champion Alcaraz needed nearly three hours to defeat 24th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4) and reach the quarterfinals. Five-time champion Nadal struggled from the start in a 7-5, 6-4 loss to 31st-ranked Jiri Lehecka. Iga Swiatek came from a set down to defeat Beatriz Haddad Maia and reach the semifinals for a second straight year.

