Alcaraz outlasts Struff to reach Madrid Open quarterfinals. Nadal loses to Lehecka

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates against Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul White)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul White]

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz was put to the test and pulled through at the Madrid Open. Rafael Nadal couldn’t overcome his challenge and is done at his home tournament. Two-time defending champion Alcaraz needed nearly three hours to defeat 24th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4) and reach the quarterfinals. Five-time champion Nadal struggled from the start in a 7-5, 6-4 loss to 31st-ranked Jiri Lehecka. Iga Swiatek came from a set down to defeat Beatriz Haddad Maia and reach the semifinals for a second straight year.

