Alcaraz needs 3 sets to get past Struff and reach Madrid Open quarterfinals. Swiatek reaches semis

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz was put to the test at the Madrid Open and needed nearly three hours to defeat 24th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff in three sets in a rematch of last year’s final in the Spanish capital. The world No. 3 will next face seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev. Iga Swiatek came from a set down to defeat Beatriz Haddad Maia and reach the semifinals for a second straight year. The Madrid Open is the only high-profile European clay tournament that Swiatek has yet to win. Daniil Medvedev defeated Alexander Bublik in straight sets.

