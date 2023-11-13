Alcaraz loses to Zverev in his ATP Finals debut; Medvedev soundly beats good friend Rublev

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz was beaten in his debut at the ATP Finals by two-time champion Alexander Zverev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. Daniil Medvedev quickly dispatched his good friend Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-2. Alcaraz missed the season-ending event for the top eight players last year because of an abdominal injury. Zverev also missed last year’s edition after tearing ligaments in his right ankle in the French Open semifinals. But the big-serving German clearly likes the fast conditions inside the Pala Alpitour. He claimed the title in Turin two years ago. Zverev served 16 aces to Alcaraz’s 11.

