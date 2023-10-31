Alcaraz loses at Paris Masters in return from injury. Zverev and Hurkacz advance

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of finishing the season as the top-ranked player took a hit after a 6-3, 6-4 loss to qualifier Roman Safiullin in the second round of the Paris Masters. In his return from injury, Alcaraz dropped serve four times and made 27 unforced errors to 21 for Safiullin, a former world No. 2 junior. The Spaniard was knocked out in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters nearly three weeks ago and withdrew from the Swiss Indoors in Basel because of a left foot injury and muscle fatigue to his lower back.

