Alcaraz, Fritz win; Murray, Badosa out at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the BNP Paribas Open to join defending champion Taylor Fritz in the fourth round. Fritz advanced by routing Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-2. Also advancing was Stan Wawrinka, who defeated No. 7 seed Holger Rune, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5. American Tommy Paul beat ninth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. In women’s play, top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Bianca Andreescu, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

