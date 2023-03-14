Alcaraz, Fritz, Gauff into quarterfinals at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open when Jack Draper retired with the Spaniard leading 6-2, 2-0. Alcaraz needs three more wins to take the tournament title and regain the world’s top ranking. Draper was affected by an abdominal injury. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Emma Raducanu 6-3, 6-1. No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula was knocked out by Petra Kvitova, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (11) after the American blew four match points. Coco Gauff moved on to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win over Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.