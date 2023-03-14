Alcaraz, Fritz, Gauff into quarterfinals at Indian Wells

By The Associated Press
Coco Gauff returns to Rebecca Peterson, of Sweden, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open when Jack Draper retired with the Spaniard leading 6-2, 2-0. Alcaraz needs three more wins to take the tournament title and regain the world’s top ranking. Draper was affected by an abdominal injury. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Emma Raducanu 6-3, 6-1. No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula was knocked out by Petra Kvitova, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (11) after the American blew four match points. Coco Gauff moved on to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win over Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson.

