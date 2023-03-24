Alcaraz, Fritz, Andreescu advance to Miami Open 3rd round

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz picked up a straight-set win at the Miami Open to keep his world No. 1 ranking over Novak Djokovic. Djokovic is not participating in the Miami Open because he still can’t travel to the United States as a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19. No. 1 American and No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz began his tournament campaign with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Emilio Nava. Fritz will face No. 24 Denis Shapovalov next. The 2019 U.S. Open champ, Bianca Andreescu, rallied from a set down to oust No. 7 seed Maria Sakkari. Andreescu will face Sofia Kenin in the third round.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.