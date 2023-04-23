Alcaraz follows Nadal as repeat Barcelona Open champion

By The Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts during the final Godo tennis tournament against Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has become the first player since Rafael Nadal to repeat as Barcelona Open champion with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. It’s the third title won this year by the 19-year-old Spaniard and his ninth overall. He closed the final at the Rafa Nadal center court with a forehand winner for his fifth consecutive straight-set win at the tournament this year. The second-ranked Spaniard had never successfully defended a title before Sunday. Nadal was the last player to win consecutive titles in Barcelona with three straight from 2016-18.

