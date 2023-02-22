Alcaraz finishes off suspended match, advances at Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the second round of the Rio Open after he closed out the final two games of a match suspended the day before because of rain. The 19-year-old defending champion beat Brazilian player Mateus Alves 6-4, 6-4 and will next face Fabio Fognini who defeated Tomas Barrios Vera at the clay court tournament. Last year’s runner-up Diego Schwartzman was knocked out by Serbian player Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-4.

