Alcaraz earns another comfortable win in Madrid. Spaniard is making successful return from injury

MADRID (AP) — Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has cruised past Thiago Seyboth Wild in the third round of the Madrid Open to earn another comfortable victory in his return from injury. Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-3 for his second straight victory in his first tournament after skipping Monte Carlo and Barcelona because of an arm injury. The second-seeded Alcaraz had made his debut at the tournament with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Alexander Shevchenko. Alcaraz is trying to become the first player to win three straight Madrid Open titles. He will next face Jan-Lennard Struff, his opponent in last year’s final in Madrid.

