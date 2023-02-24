Alcaraz drops set but recovers to beat Fognini at Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was far from his best against veteran Fabio Fognini but managed to advance to the Rio Open quarterfinals. The top-seeded Alcaraz overcame the 35-year-old Italian 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 in 2 hours, 47 minutes. The next opponent for the U.S. Open champion will be either Laslo Djere or Dusan Lajovic, who play later. The 19-year-old Alcaraz is playing his second tournament since he was sidelined for four months due to a right leg injury.

