Alcaraz, Djokovic advance, Musetti upsets Ruud in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals at the Paris Masters with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov, while Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the last eight by winning his 15th consecutive match. Alcaraz, the U.S. Open champion, will next play Holger Rune for a place in the semifinals after the Danish teenager beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-5. It’s the first time that teenagers — both are 19 years old — will square off in a Paris Masters quarterfinal. Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Lorenzo Musetti, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul also advanced.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.