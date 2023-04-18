Alcaraz cruises to opening victory at Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has opened his title defense at the Barcelona Open with a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win over Nuno Borges. The top-seeded Spaniard converted five of his seven break opportunities to secure the win at the Rafa Nadal center court. Casper Ruud earlier reached the quarterfinals for a second straight year by beating Ben Shelton 6-2, 7-6. The third-seeded Norwegian lost to Shelton last year in Cincinnati where the American was a relatively unknown college player ranked 229th in the world. Ruud won his first title of the year in Estoril this month. He will next face 15th-seeded Francisco Cerúndolo or Francesco Passaro.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.