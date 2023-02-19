Alcaraz beats Norrie on clay for 1st title since U.S. Open

By The Associated Press
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball to Cameron Norrie of Britain during the final match of the Argentina Open ATP in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Natacha Pisarenko]

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz won his first title since his milestone U.S. Open triumph by beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets at the Argentina Open. The world No. 2 overcame No. 12 Norrie 6-3, 7-5 in the clay-court final. Alcaraz said he “felt very comfortable.” A right leg injury sidelined Alcaraz from the Australian Open, with Novak Djokovic reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz after winning the title there.

