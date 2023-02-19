Alcaraz beats Norrie on clay for 1st title since U.S. Open

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz won his first title since his milestone U.S. Open triumph by beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets at the Argentina Open. The world No. 2 overcame No. 12 Norrie 6-3, 7-5 in the clay-court final. Alcaraz said he “felt very comfortable.” A right leg injury sidelined Alcaraz from the Australian Open, with Novak Djokovic reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz after winning the title there.

